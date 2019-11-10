Sweep victory: Ponte Vedra rolls into volleyball title match

Ponte Vedra will play in its third state volleyball championship match on Nov. 16 against Ocala Vanguard.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The Ponte Vedra volleyball title punched its ticket to the state championship match on Saturday.

The Sharks swept visiting Port Charlotte in the Class 5A state semifinals (25-21, 25-15, 25-21) to advance to its third state title match since 2016. Ponte Vedra (24-6) will face Ocala Vanguard (16-10) for the state title on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m. at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers.

The Sharks, ranked No. 1 or 2 in the News4Jax Super 6 all season, won their lone state championship in 2017 with a 3-2 decision over Orlando Bishop Moore. It lost to Bishop Moore in the final the previous year.

Ponte Vedra has finished the season on a blistering pace. The Sharks have won eight consecutive matches all by sweep, the final four of those in the state playoffs.



