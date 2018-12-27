Local businesses prepare for TaxSlayer Gator Bowl boost in sales

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is just days away and local businesses are preparing for the boost in sales.

Texas A&M and North Carolina State will go head-to-head at TIAA Bank on New Year’s Eve. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Tens of thousands of fans have made their way to the River City for the big game. It’s a tradition that continues to pay off in terms of the local economy. With this year's event happening on New Year's Eve, businesses including Intuition Ale Works, are getting ready. The tap room is within walking distance from the stadium.

The managers said having the game in Jacksonville is a win for everybody.

"Our plan - because we're never open on Mondays- is to open up for people for the TaxSlayer Bowl. Let them enjoy a drink or two before heading out to the game," said Bronson Olympia, manager of Intuition's tap room.

She adds the brewery has seen some nice little boosts in business thanks to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. They're planning for this year to be no different.

Over the years, Jax Sports Council estimated that around 20,000 to 25,000 visitors came to the River City for the game. $12-14 million went directly into Duval County economy. During the game, hotels in Duval County are on average at 95 percent occupancy with $120 per night.

Olympia has seen the boost at Intuition, but said having the chance to connect with people from all walks of life is also a reward.

"We have a great tie to the local community. But any time we get a chance to touch base with other markets and people from out of town, that's great for us. That's what this does. The TaxSlayer Bowl brings people in," Bronson said.

Each team is holding a pep rally before the game.

A news conference will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. by the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl President to learn more about other events, transportation and parking.

