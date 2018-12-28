TaxSlayer Gator Bowl big part of busy New Year's weekend in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville will celebrate to close out 2018 with an expanded lineup of events including the 74th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The New Year’s Eve matchup between NC State and Texas A&M takes place Monday at 7:30 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field, with a wave of activity leading up to and following the game.

Vystar 5K New Year's Eve Run

Game day kicks off with the VyStar 5K New Year’s Eve Run on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. at The Jacksonville Landing. Runners may support Run for a Child by making a $10 donation to support the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Dream Team – every donor will receive an arm band to support one of the Dream Team members. The Dream Team represents a group of 12 local children who are battling life-threatening illnesses. When you cross the finish line of the VyStar 5K New Year’s Eve run, you will know that every step you ran is helping to raise funds to care for sick and injured children. Register here or on-site on race day.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Game day schedule

TIAA Bank Field stadium gates 1 and 4 will open early at 4:30 p.m. for happy hour at the TaxSlayer tail gate. During Happy Hour, enjoy a specialty #SlayItNYE rum cocktail for $5 along with vendor booths, interactive games and activities. All stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl pre-game show presented by Fidelity National Financial will begin at 7 p.m. and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Following the game and trophy presentation, Platinum-selling recording artist Cole Swindell will perform on the field facing the south end zone. We’ll ring in 2019 from TIAA Bank Field with fireworks at midnight from the north scoreboard. Once you have entered the stadium, there is no stadium reentry.

Stadium security

Fans attending the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl who have a mobile ticket should download their ticket to their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet to ensure expedited entry at the gates. Additionally, all patrons will be required to enter the gates through a metal detector. No food or drink will be permitted from outside of the stadium. The NFL clear bag policy will be in place for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Complimentary clear bags are available at all fan information booths and will call locations. Any clear bags measuring 12 by 6 by 12 inches or smaller may be carried into the facility. Ticket holders are permitted to bring seat cushions and blankets inside.

Stadium parking is available on game day for $30 in Lots H, K, X, and Z. Stadium lots will open at 3:30 p.m. A drop-off area will be available on both the east and west side of the stadium on game day for persons with disabilities. Patrons should enter Lot C or Lot M to access the drop-off area.

Game day transportation

Fans who choose to drive will be directed by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Traffic Division and some roads will be switched to one way when the time is right.

"I can’t give you a certain time. It all depends on when the crowd leaves. Some people choose to hang out after the game at the landing or tailgate. That’s why we’re going to have a traffic engineer at the command center and we will be looking at those cameras," Chief Andre Ayoub, with special events said. "Once we start seeing people leaving the stadium and leaving the landing, I will start turning traffic one way west bound on certain arteries."

Traffic patterns leading into kickoff will remain the same. For anyone traveling to the stadium for the game, please plan ahead and leave extra time for increased traffic downtown prior to kickoff. Traffic patterns will allow inbound traffic throughout the game until post-game, when traffic will be pointed outbound.

Other transportation options

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is offering the Gameday Xpress for the game. The Gameday Xpress will operate from two downtown locations and the Jacksonville landing. Parking is included in the shuttle ticket price. The Gameday Xpress will begin at 4:30 p.m. and continues until 12:30 a.m to allow fans to enjoy the post-game Cole Swindell concert and fireworks. The JTA offers continuous shuttle service during the game to and from the Convention Center Lot only.

Downtown locations ($8 shuttle pass):

Convention Center Lot: 1005 Forsyth Street

Kings Avenue Parking Garage: 1003 Kings Avenue

The Jacksonville Landing: Hogan Street between Water and Bay (shuttle service only)

Gameday Xpress passes are $8 each and can be purchased in advance by Clicking HERE.

The complimentary Skyway will have extended hours for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and New Year’s Eve festivities. The schedule follows:

Monday, Dec. 31 ( Game Day): 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan 1 : Closed

Skyway service over the Acosta Bridge will be suspended during the fireworks show on New Year’s Eve. Due to construction of the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center at LaVilla, the Convention Center Skyway Station remains closed.

The St. John’s River Taxi is offering extended hours for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The River Taxi will be available on game day beginning at Noon and will continue until 1 a.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl round-trip stadium service is available for $10 per person, cash only. Pickup locations include: Jacksonville Landing, Friendship Fountain, Doubletree Hotel, Lexington Hotel and Metro Park Marina. The river taxi stops every 30 to 45 minutes at each location. Visit jaxrivertaxi.com for additional information.

Ubera and Lyft will have a designated pick-up and drop-off location on both the east and west sides of TIAA Bank Field. Request a ride-share from your preferred vendor and then proceed to the designated pick-up areas.

