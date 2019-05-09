Telvin Smith says he's not playing football this season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Telvin Smith announced on Instagram that he was taking time away from the NFL and would not play this season to focus on his health and family, taking one of the Jaguars’ best defenders out of the lineup for 2019.

Smith’s Instagram post read: “It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order. At this time I must take time away from this game & get my world in order. I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health. I appreciate all the support I will & will not get. I just ask y’all respect my decision to not play football this season. I know the rumors of trade talk came about, but I started my career in Jacksonville & the day I do decided [sic] to call it quits it will be right here in Duval. I love y’all & even in my time off it’s #10toesdwn ya feel me!!! Love!"

The Jaguars linebacker had been a no-show in voluntary workouts and his absence had created numerous storylines, including that the Jaguars were looking to trade him. Coach Doug Marrone said during a pre-draft luncheon that he had reached out to Smith and had not heard back from him, adding another odd layer to the story.

But Smith, a Lowndes High (Valdosta, Ga.) and Florida State product, resurfaced in an Instagram post late Monday night and said that he never planned on leaving the Jaguars, making Thursday’s abrupt post more surprising.

Smith, a fifth-round draft pick and one of the best in Jaguars history, has played in 76 career games and made 586 tackles and nine interceptions. He is scheduled to make $9.75 million this year.



