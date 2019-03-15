The Players: Furyk surging, Tiger takes a 7 on 17 on Friday

Russell Knox walks off the ninth green after a birdie on Friday at The Players. (Matt Kingston, News4Jax)

The second round of The Players is in full swing and we’ll get you caught up to speed on Friday’s most notable events.

Tommy Fleetwood is on a roll

The first-round co-leader couldn't have started Friday's round much better.

His eagle-3 on the par-5 No. 2 was a shot of beauty.

Fleetwood's second shot went into a greenside bunker. No problem. He blasted out of the sand, got a perfect roll and stuck it in the cup.

Jim Furyk with an excellent Friday

The Ponte Vedra Beach resident surged into the early Friday lead after a bogey-free second-round 8-under 64. He'll go into the weekend at 9-under.

Furyk played his front nine at 4-under and kept it going on the back. He nearly sank a 42-foot, 10-inch putt on 17, but his ball hit the flagstick and didn't go in. He tapped in for par. Had the flagstick not stopped the ball, it could have easily zoomed right past the hole.

Tiger Woods + 17 = Trouble

Woods was in the midst of a stellar second round when he went to the tee box on his eighth hole of the day, the island hole on No. 17.

His tee shot hit the back right of the green and rolled, and kept rolling before trickling over the wood frame at the edge of the island green and splashing into the water. Woods’ next shot from the drop zone landed hard and one-hooped into the water.

Woods finally landed his next attempt, getting it nearly 23 feet from the hole and two-putted for a quintuple-bogey 7 on the hole.

To that point, Woods had three birdies on seven holes and was 5-under overall.

To Woods' credit, he recovered well on the back nine and finished the day at 1-under 71.

Golf is hard.



Tiger Woods puts two in the water on No. 17. 💦 pic.twitter.com/xEqCMx04Z0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.