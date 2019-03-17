The Players: No Sunday surge, but Tiger Woods shows progress

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of The Players Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Tiger Woods didn’t make the final round charge that he hoped for, but his performance at The Players Championship was a step in the right direction with Augusta right around the corner.

Woods made it through TPC Sawgrass healthy and driving the ball well. He was at par or better every round. Take away a dubious showing at No. 17 on Friday and Woods could have been pushing for the Sunday lead. But overall, Woods showed continued progress.

“I'm excited the way I drove it,” Woods said. “I drove the ball well this week. I drove it not quite as long on the weekend with a little bit cooler temperatures, but I was driving it pretty straight and I was able to shape the golf ball both ways with all three of my woods, which was good to see.”

Health problems have plagued Woods for years, including a fourth back surgery in April 2017. He made it through last year somewhat healthy, playing in 18 events and winning the Tour Championship in September. His showing at The Players tipped things in a positive way for Woods.

Woods shot a Sunday 3-under 69 and finished 6-under for the tournament. That bodes well going forward, especially with the Masters less than a month away.

“It's right on track. I feel like I'm able to start — I'm able to shape the golf ball both ways, which I'm going to need there [Augusta]. Just need a few more putts go in, but that's about it,” Woods said.

His Players showing could have been much better than 6-under, too.

His quadruple-bogey on Friday ruined what could have a challenge for the top of the leaderboard. Woods played well in the conditions on Sunday, and it could have been better.

“Yeah, I was close to getting over the hurdle and getting things rolling, and unfortunately I made a 7 over at 17,” Woods said. “I missed a few putts that I could have very easily got the momentum going that could have gotten me on a run. I was close.”

The par-5 No. 16, generally one of the easiest holes on the course, stung Woods on Sunday. He’d played the hole 3-under in the opening three rounds, but couldn’t continue that streak. Woods dumped his second shot into the water and wound up having to settle for par on the hole.

Woods had just one bogey Sunday, leaving a 14-foot putt for par an inch short of the hole.

“It just, the wind swirls and you have fairways that are tough to hit and then you have the greens that are tough to hit and put it in the right sections, and if you don't, you're going to be standing on your head hitting some shots. So only had a few of those this week, so all in all it was a solid week,” Woods said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.