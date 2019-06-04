Tyler Callihan, J.C. Flowers taken early Tuesday in MLB draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two area baseball stars came off the Major League Baseball draft board early on Tuesday.

Tyler Callihan’s baseball draft wait ended when he was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 85th pick in the third round. Relief pitcher J.C. Flowers, a junior at Florida State and a Trinity Christian product, came in the fourth round to the Pittsburgh Pirates at pick No. 124 overall.

Callihan’s selection is the highest draft pick in Providence history, surpassing the fourth-round spot (135th overall) by pitcher Walker Lockett.

Callihan has signed with South Carolina. The slot bonus for the No. 85 pick is $710,700, significantly less than the bonus where Callihan was projected to go (in the 20 to 35 range).

Flowers was a two-way player in both high school and with the Seminoles. Flowers is hitting .278 this season with 13 homers and 53 RBI, but has been a dominant closer. He has 11 saves and 22 Ks in 23.2 innings pitched and a 1.52 ERA.

The slot bonus money for Flowers' draft spot is $460,000.

How does the bonus money work?

Every team is assigned a pool of money to use on their selections within the top 10 rounds, and each pick in rounds 1-10 is given a bonus value. That bonus value is not what players are guaranteed to get.

Players with the most leverage — high school seniors or college players with remaining eligibility — can negotiate over-slot bonuses, but that extra money has to come from somewhere else in that 10-round bonus pool. Some players in the draft will agree to sign for under-slot money giving the team more money to spend elsewhere. The bonus pool money only applies to players taken in the first 10 rounds.



