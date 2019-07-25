UF coach Dan Mullen lands on Dodd Trophy watch list

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida’s Dan Mullen was one of 23 coaches named to the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy on Thursday.

Mullen is one of five coaches from the SEC to be named to the watch list, joining Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, Auburn’s Gus Malzahn, Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. The Big Ten leads the way with six coaches on the list.

Mullen went 10-3 in his first season with Florida, leading the Gators to a 41-15 blowout of Michigan in the Peach Bowl. Florida finished the season ranked No. 7 in the final AP poll.

The Dodd Trophy is presented to “the coach of a team which enjoys a successful football season, while also stressing the importance of academic excellence and character.”

The list will be refreshed in midseason, either narrowed or added to. Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly was the award winner last year.

The Dodd Trophy, named after former Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd.



2019 Dodd Trophy watch list

Dino Babers, Syracuse

Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

James Franklin, Penn State

Scott Frost, Nebraska

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Bryan Harsin, Boise State

Tom Herman, Texas

Josh Heupel, UCF

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

Gus Malzahn, Auburn

Jeff Monken, Army

Dan Mullen, Florida

Chris Petersen, Washington

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Nick Saban, Alabama

David Shaw, Stanford

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Kyle Whittingham, Utah





