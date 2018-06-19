UNF surf team finishes 3rd at NSSA nationals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the past three years at nationals, the UNF surf team finished agonizingly close to winning a national championship. They will have to wait another year for that elusive title as the Ospreys finished 3rd yesterday in the NSSA national championships.

In clean conditions at Salt Creek, California, the Ospreys finished behind national champions Point Loma Nazarene who kept the title on the west coast for the fourth straight year.

Freshmen Katie Blackwell, Kat Neff, and Hunter Rolland all made it to the individual semifinal round while John Kaidy finished 2nd overall in the men's longboard division.

