Void Pro/Am surf contest coming to Jax Beach pier this weekend

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - According to Void Magazine president Tye Wallace, everything they do as a brand begins with a grassroots culture. From the magazine to their events and now to a surfing contest, that grassroots community will be very much on display.

The two-day surf contest will be on both sides of the Jacksonville Beach pier this Saturday and Sunday. They will feature pro men's, pro women's and pro longboard divisions as well as several amateur divisions as well which Wallace says is part of the community outreach of this particular contest.

"The difference in this one is that the ones we have done in the past have been all professional focused events. But this one, we really wanted to have a real range from the community aspect. From the groms and the younger kids to get involved would be a huge part of this event," said Wallace.

Another unique division to the Void Pro/Am is the twin fin challenge. Contestants will all ride the same dimension surfboard with just two fins that will be provided by Void. All you need is your trunks and "a good attitude," according to Wallace. Think of it like the old ARCA series races in NASCAR in the 80's where racers all drove the same exact machine to see who is the best. The winner of the twin fin challenge will take home the board of their choice, valued at almost $800.

In addition to the action in the water, there is plenty of action out of the water as well. There will be live music, fashion contests, giveaways, and much more. For more information on the event, go to boldbrandsjax.com and click on the events banner.

