Volleyball playoffs: Ponte Vedra moves on to state semifinals

Christ's Church volleyball players Julia Mangum (7) and Virginia Hudson (8) block a shot during a Region 1-2A final against Seven Rivers Christian on Tuesday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three area high school volleyball teams were in action on Tuesday night chasing spots in the state semifinals. Only one is headed there.

Ponte Vedra was the lone area survivor, sweeping Wakulla 26-24, 25-13, 25-16 to win the Region 1-6A final. The Sharks (23-6) advanced to Saturday's state semifinal where they will host Port Charlotte.

In Region 1-2A, Christ's Church, state champions in 2017, came up short in five games to Seven Rivers Christian. The Warriors topped the host Eagles 13-25, 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 15-13 to advance to the state semifinals. Seven Rivers scored the final four points in the fifth game to clinch it. Christ's Church finished its season at 23-7.

In Region 1-4A, Bishop Kenny dropped a 3-1 match to Santa Fe, ending a streak of 7 straight final four trips. Santa Fe knocked off Kenny 25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 25-14. Kenny's season ends at 19-11.



