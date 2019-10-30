Sweeps lead 3 teams to 3rd round of volleyball playoffs

Three area teams are headed for the third round of the state playoffs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three area high school volleyball teams are still going strong in the state playoffs.

Bishop Kenny, Christ's Church and Ponte Vedra all won their second round matches on Tuesday night and punched their tickets to the regional finals next week.

No. 2-seeded Kenny (19-10) swept Yulee 25-21, 25-16, 25-16 to move on to the Region 1-4A final on Nov. 5 against top-seeded Santa Fe. The Hornets finished their season at 22-5.

In Region 1-5A, top-seeded Ponte Vedra (22-6) swept Lynn Haven Mosley 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 to reach a Tuesday regional final at home against No. 3 Wakulla.

In 2-4A, Menendez dropped a 3-0 decision (25-17, 25-22, 25-21) to Montverde. The Falcons ended their season 16-8.

In 1-2A, top-seeded Christ's Church moved on with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of Ocala St. John Lutheran. The Eagles (23-6) will host Seven Rivers Christian in the regional finals next Tuesday.



