Weather wipes out qualifying for Saturday's NASCAR race at Daytona

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bad weather wiped out qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Friday, meaning the field will be set by current owners points for the final July race at Daytona International Speedway.
Joey Logano and Kyle Busch will start from the front row in Daytona Beach on Saturday night. The race will be televised on NBC and on the NBC Sports App.
This is the final July race in Daytona. It is moving its July 4 week race to Indianapolis in 2020. The traditional July 4 Daytona race will move to late August next year.
The July race in Daytona has significant history attached to it. From 1959 through 1987, it was held on July 4.
It later moved to the Saturday of the closest weekend to Independence Day. It shifted from its 11 a.m. start time that it held from 1959-97, to primetime beginning in 1998.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 lineup
Race: Saturday, Daytona International Speedway
1. Joey Logano
2. Kyle Busch
3. Brad Keselowski
4. Kevin Harvick
5. Martin Truex Jr.
6. Denny Hamlin
7. Chase Elliott
8. Kurt Busch
9. Alex Bowman
10. Ryan Blaney
11. Aric Almirola
12. William Byron
13. Kyle Larson
14. Jimmie Johnson
15. Daniel Suarez
16. Clint Bowyer
17. Erik Jones
18. Ryan Newman
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20. Paul Menard
21. Austin Dillon
22. Chris Buescher
23. Ty Dillon
24. Daniel Hemric
25. Matt DiBenedetto
26. Ryan Preece
27. David Ragan
28. Michael McDowell
29. Bubba Wallace
30. Corey Lajoie
31. Matt Tifft
32. Quin Houff
33. Landon Cassill
34. Justin Haley
35. BJ Mcleod
36. Parker Kligerman
37. JJ Yeley
38. Ross Chastain
39. Brendan Gaughan
40. Joey Gase
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.