Weather wipes out qualifying for Saturday's NASCAR race at Daytona

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bad weather wiped out qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Friday, meaning the field will be set by current owners points for the final July race at Daytona International Speedway.

Joey Logano and Kyle Busch will start from the front row in Daytona Beach on Saturday night. The race will be televised on NBC and on the NBC Sports App.

This is the final July race in Daytona. It is moving its July 4 week race to Indianapolis in 2020. The traditional July 4 Daytona race will move to late August next year.

The July race in Daytona has significant history attached to it. From 1959 through 1987, it was held on July 4.

It later moved to the Saturday of the closest weekend to Independence Day. It shifted from its 11 a.m. start time that it held from 1959-97, to primetime beginning in 1998.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 lineup

Race: Saturday, Daytona International Speedway

1. Joey Logano

2. Kyle Busch

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Chase Elliott

8. Kurt Busch

9. Alex Bowman

10. Ryan Blaney

11. Aric Almirola

12. William Byron

13. Kyle Larson

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Clint Bowyer

17. Erik Jones

18. Ryan Newman

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20. Paul Menard

21. Austin Dillon

22. Chris Buescher

23. Ty Dillon

24. Daniel Hemric

25. Matt DiBenedetto

26. Ryan Preece

27. David Ragan

28. Michael McDowell

29. Bubba Wallace

30. Corey Lajoie

31. Matt Tifft

32. Quin Houff

33. Landon Cassill

34. Justin Haley

35. BJ Mcleod

36. Parker Kligerman

37. JJ Yeley

38. Ross Chastain

39. Brendan Gaughan

40. Joey Gase



