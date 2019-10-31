Week 11 football picks: Bartram, Fleming wrap up perfect seasons

Fletcher quarterback Devon Lingle takes off for a long run during a win over Creekside. Lingle rushed for 129 yards and scored an 81-yard rushing touchdown in a 45-10 win against Creekside. (Ralph D. Priddy, Contributed photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney's weekly high school football predictions will be published each Thursday. All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless indicated.

Last week: 29-6. Season: 247-81 (.753)

Thursday

Baker County (6-3) at Tallahassee Rickards (2-7): Wildcats are going to the playoffs with a win here. N4J pick: Baker County 27, Rickards 10

Dixie County (6-2) at Westside (7-2), 6 p.m.: Challenging game for the Wolverines. N4J pick: Dixie County 27, Westside 26

Episcopal (8-1) at Stanton (1-7), 6 p.m.: That's the ninth win and then the playoffs for the Eagles. N4J pick: Episcopal 33, Stanton 21

Fletcher (6-3) at Mandarin (6-3), 6 p.m.: Mustangs are going to the playoffs. N4J pick: Mandarin 31, Fletcher 27

Jackson (3-6) at First Coast (2-6), 6 p.m.: Buccaneers finish strong. N4J pick: First Coast 34, Jackson 12

Lee (6-3) at White (3-6), 6 p.m.: Generals win rivalry game and then head to playoffs. N4J pick: Lee 32, White 23

Middleburg (2-7) at Baldwin (7-2), 6 p.m.: Make that eight wins before the playoffs for Indians. N4J pick: Baldwin 34, Middleburg 20

Nease (1-8) at Atlantic Coast (2-7), 6 p.m.: Panthers get their second win in a close one. N4J pick: Nease 31, Atlantic Coast 30

Ribault (4-4) at Tallahassee Lincoln (6-3): Battle of Trojans goes to Lincoln. N4J pick: Lincoln 27, Ribault 14

Wolfson (7-2) at Englewood (1-8), 6 p.m.: What a season for the Wolfpack. N4J pick: Wolfson 28, Englewood 13

Friday

Bishop Kenny (1-7) at University Christian (8-1), 7:30 p.m.: UC cruises into the state playoffs. Christians are unbeaten against local teams. N4J pick: UC 37, Kenny 13

Bolles (7-1) at Daytona Beach Mainland (6-3): Very challenging finale for the Bulldogs. N4J pick: Mainland 27, Bolles 24

Bradford (3-5) at Fort White (3-6), 7:30 p.m.: Tornadoes are headed to the postseason. N4J pick: Bradford 28, Fort White 13

Hilliard (5-4) at North Florida Educational (3-6): Both teams are in the playoff conversation. N4J pick: Hilliard 26, NFEI 21

Matanzas (3-6) at Menendez (6-2): Falcons are headed for the playoffs as a district champ in Region 2-5A. N4J pick: Menendez 34, Matanzas 19.

North Marion (7-2) at Columbia (7-2), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers likely a No. 5 seed in Region 1-6A. N4J pick: Columbia 36, North Marion 30

Oakleaf (6-3) at Clay (1-8): No playoffs, but Knights finish 7-3. N4J pick: Oakleaf 39, Clay 14

Oviedo Hagerty (4-5) at Flagler Palm Coast (7-2): Bulldogs are playoff-bound, but they don't need to go in on a two-game skid. N4J pick: FPC 28, Hagerty 20

Orange Park (5-4) at Fleming Island (8-0), 7:30: Golden Eagles finish as one of the area's two unbeatens. N4J pick: Fleming 38, Orange Park 14

Palatka (2-6) at St. Augustine (5-4): The 100th installment of the state's second-oldest rivalry goes to the Yellow Jackets. N4J pick: St. Augustine 34, Palatka 21

Parker (6-2) at Yulee (4-5): Braves are going to the state playoffs for the first time since 2000. N4J pick: Parker 24, Yulee 20

Paxon (2-7) at Hamilton County (1-8): Host Tigers and Golden Eagles will finish with the same records. N4J pick: Hamilton County 28, Paxon 21

Ponte Vedra (7-1) at Creekside (4-5): Sharks follow their district championship last week with a rivalry win before the playoffs. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 34, Creekside 21

Raines (5-3) at Bartram Trail (9-0): Bears have never had an unbeaten season until this year. N4J pick: Bartram 34, Raines 20

St. Joseph (3-5) at Interlachen (4-5): Rams get back to .500. N4J pick: Interlachen 27, St. Joseph 21

Suwannee (5-4) at Dublin, Ga. (8-0), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs are in playoff contention, but this is a tough assignment. N4J pick: Dublin 37, Suwannee 20

Union County (4-5) at Keystone Heights (8-1), 7:30 p.m.: Indians have followed a great 2018 with a stellar 2019. N4J pick: Keystone 28, Union County 20

West Nassau (7-2) at Ridgeview (1-8): Warriors roll into state playoffs, likely as the No. 2 seed in 1-4A. N4J pick: West Nassau 36, Ridgeview 14

Windermere Prep (3-6) at Providence (5-1): The Stallions haven't lost since Week 1. N4J pick: Providence 33, Windermere Prep 13

Others (home team in bold)

Akelynn's Angels Christian Academy (1-7) over Joshua Christian (1-6)

Central Florida Christian (3-6) over Cedar Creek Christian (2-7)

Taylor (4-4) over Crescent City (3-5)



