Week 4 high school football picks: Let the district games begin

OliverCardall/Pixabay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney's weekly high school football predictions will be published each Thursday. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by *.

Last week: 14-1. Season: 67-20 (.770).

THURSDAY

Matanzas (0-2) at Middleburg (0-2), 6 p.m., rescheduled from Sept. 6: Broncos get a win at home to end their slide. N4J pick: Middleburg 23, Matanzas 17

FRIDAY

Baker County (1-1) at White (2-0), 6 p.m.*: Excellent matchup and a district one, too. N4J pick: Baker County 21, White 20

Cedar Creek Christian (1-1) at Mayo Lafayette (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: Another challenging opponent for Cedar Creek. N4J pick: Lafayette 35, Cedar Creek 14

Christ's Church (2-0) at Deltona Trinity Christian (1-1): Eagles go on the road and snatch a win to stay perfect. N4J pick: Christ’s Church 28, Trinity Christian 21

Clay (0-2) at Orange Park (1-1)*: Raiders win a county showdown. N4J pick: Orange Park 27, Clay 14

Eagle’s View (2-1) at Interlachen (2-1): Tough game for the Warriors. N4J pick: Interlachen 33, Eagle’s View 14

Englewood (1-1) at Episcopal (3-0): Eagles stay hot and win their second game of the week. N4J pick: Episcopal 34, Englewood 13

Fernandina Beach (0-3) at Wolfson (1-1), 6 p.m.: Wolfpack get back to their winning ways. N4J pick: Wolfson 28, Fernandina Beach 22

First Coast (1-1) at Creekside (2-1)*: Another great district matchup between teams with no history between them. N4J pick: Creekside 29, First Coast 23

Flagler Palm Coast (2-0) at Spruce Creek (1-0)*: Unbeaten Bulldogs stay that way. N4J pick: FPC 31, Spruce Creek 21

Fletcher (1-1) at Fleming Island (2-0), 7:30*: Tossup game goes to the Golden Eagles. N4J pick: Fleming Island 30, Fletcher 20

Gainesville Buchholz (1-1) at Atlantic Coast (0-2), 6 p.m.*: It’s going to click for the Stingrays at some point. Is this the week? N4J pick: Atlantic Coast 23, Buchholz 20

Gainesville Eastside (1-2) at Menendez (1-1)*: Falcons have a tough opponent coming in for the district opener. N4J pick: Eastside 35, Menendez 28

Gainesville Oak Hall (2-1) at St. Joseph (2-0): Flashes have looked sharp to open the season. N4J pick: St. Joseph 23, Oak Hall 16

Gainesville (0-2) at Oakleaf (2-1): Knights won on Monday and they’ll win on Friday. N4J pick: Oakleaf 38, Gainesville 21

Keystone Heights (2-0) at Umatilla (0-2): Indians stay hot with a victory on the road. N4J pick: Keystone 28, Umatilla 14

Mandarin (2-0) at Bartram Trail (3-0)*: One of the best matchups around tonight. Going back and forth on this one. Flip a coin. N4J pick: Mandarin 27, Bartram 23

Newberry (2-1) at Union County (2-1), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers bounce back after a Week 3 loss. N4J pick: Union 24, Newberry 20

Parker (0-2) at Bishop Kenny (1-1)*: Crusaders looked sharp in a road win over Atlantic Coast in Week 2. N4J pick: Kenny 28, Parker 20

Pensacola Pine Forest (1-1) at Columbia (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers are No. 1 in the Super 10, and in the state, for a reason. N4J pick: Columbia 35, Pine Forest 21

Plantation American Heritage (2-1) at Trinity Christian (1-2), 7:30: Conquerors’ brutal schedule continues, but no one has slowed down Kyjuan Herndon yet. N4J pick: Trinity 29, Heritage 27

Ponte Vedra (2-0) at Palatka (0-2): Super 10 No. 9 Sharks go on the road for a big win. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 27, Palatka 14

Providence (0-1) at Bishop Snyder (0-3): Both teams are young, but the Stallions get the nod here: N4J pick: Providence 28, Snyder 6

St. Augustine (2-0) at Bolles (1-1), 7:30 p.m.: These teams should have been playing long before now. N4J pick: St. Augustine 23, Bolles 21

Sandalwood (2-0) at Nease (0-2)*: Saints have a solid defense and they’ll test a very good Panthers offense. N4J pick: Sandalwood 35, Nease 20

Suwannee (3-0) at Madison County (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: I badly misjudged this game the last time I picked it. Not making the same mistake. N4J pick: Madison County 33, Suwannee 13

North Florida Educational (1-1) at University Christian (1-1), 7:30, rescheduled from Hurricane Dorian: Christians bounce back after a Week 2 loss on the road in North Carolina. N4J pick: UC 44, NFEI 20

West Nassau (2-1) at Baldwin (3-0), 6 p.m.: Another good matchup between these teams. N4J pick: Baldwin 28, West Nassau 20

Westside (2-1) at Jackson (0-2), 6 p.m.: Wolverines bounce back after a Monday loss to Baldwin. N4J pick: Westside 31, Jackson 22

Yulee (1-2) at Paxon (2-1), 6 p.m.*: Hornets get back on track. N4J pick: Yulee 27, Paxon 13

SATURDAY

Raines (1-1) at Lee (1-1), 2 p.m.: Vikings bounced back after two weeks off with a blowout of Stanton on Tuesday. Lee has won two in a row in this series. N4J pick: Raines 20, Lee 19

OTHERS (host team in bold)

Jordan Christian Prep (1-1) over Joshua Christian (0-3)

Wildwood (2-1) over Crescent City (1-1)

OFF: Bradford, Fort White, Hilliard, Ridgeview, St. Johns Country Day, Stanton

