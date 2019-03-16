Winners from Saturday's Bob Hayes track and field meet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six area athletes were winners on Saturday at the 55th annual Bob Hayes Invitational track and field meet, including Bishop Snyder double winner Jalen Chance. Sandalwood's Desmyn McCall also set a state mark in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a 14.13, topping the 2019 leader, Miramar's Osaji Skyers mark of 14.22, according to the flrunners.com rankings.

Here it is, 14.13 110mH by Desmyn.



Film credits to Alvin, aka Captain America. pic.twitter.com/Ww1I4n9rmo — Jacksonville Athletic Club (@JAC_TrackField) March 16, 2019

Miami Norland sprinter Tyrese Cooper was the day's big winner, sweeping the 100, 200 and 400 events. A glance at the day's winners.

Boys

Pole vault: Jhaylin Embry, Sandalwood, 13-5.25

Triple jump: Jalen Chance, Bishop Snyder, 13.69

Shot put: Jalen Rivers, Oakleaf, 16.71

Discus: Dexter Ratliff, Beaufort, 171-2

High jump: Jordan Wilson-Smalls, Battery Creek, 6-6.75

Long jump: Jalen Chance, Bishop Snyder, 23-1.25

110 hurdles: Desmyn McCall, Sandalwood, 14.13

300 hurdles: Jabari Bryant, Rickards, 37.07

100: Tyrese Cooper, Miami Norland, 10.53

200: Tyrese Cooper, Miami Norland, 21.15

400: Tyrese Cooper, Miami Norland, 47.16

800: Jacob Miley, Flagler Palm Coast, 1:52.78

1600: Jalen Murray, Richmond Hill, 4:16.17

3200: Jalen Murray, Richmond Hill, 9:47.62

4x100: Miami Northwestern, 41.63

4x400: Miami Northwestern, 3:19.10

4x800: Flagler Palm Coast, 8:11.21



Girls

Pole vault: Jordan Harriott, Aquinas, 8-2.5

Triple jump: Dascha Robinson, Miami Northwestern, 39-7.25

Shot put: Alyssia Richard, Miami Northwestern, 45-8

Discus: Jhordyn Stallworth, Florida High, 144-4

High jump: Corliss Holland, Raines, 5-6

Long jump: Nadia Collins, Leon, 19-6

100 hurdles: Emelia Chatfield, Aquinas, 14.21

300 hurdles: Emelia Chatfield, Aquinas, 42.36

100: Jacious Sears, Palm Beach Gardens, 11.81

200: Cydney Wright, Mainland, 23.9

400: Jessica Edwards, Canterbury, 57.08

800: Lenai Hunter, Miami Northwestern, 2:15.60

1600: Kerrigan McGreevy, Aquinas, 5:04.06

3200: Kerrigan McGreevy, Aquinas, 11:26.61

4x100: Aquinas, 46.65

4x400: Tallahassee Lincoln, 3:53.77

4x800: Hillcrest, 9:46.73



