Winners from Saturday's Bob Hayes track and field meet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six area athletes were winners on Saturday at the 55th annual Bob Hayes Invitational track and field meet, including Bishop Snyder double winner Jalen Chance. Sandalwood's Desmyn McCall also set a state mark in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a 14.13, topping the 2019 leader, Miramar's Osaji Skyers mark of 14.22, according to the flrunners.com rankings.
Miami Norland sprinter Tyrese Cooper was the day's big winner, sweeping the 100, 200 and 400 events. A glance at the day's winners.
Boys
Pole vault: Jhaylin Embry, Sandalwood, 13-5.25
Triple jump: Jalen Chance, Bishop Snyder, 13.69
Shot put: Jalen Rivers, Oakleaf, 16.71
Discus: Dexter Ratliff, Beaufort, 171-2
High jump: Jordan Wilson-Smalls, Battery Creek, 6-6.75
Long jump: Jalen Chance, Bishop Snyder, 23-1.25
110 hurdles: Desmyn McCall, Sandalwood, 14.13
300 hurdles: Jabari Bryant, Rickards, 37.07
100: Tyrese Cooper, Miami Norland, 10.53
200: Tyrese Cooper, Miami Norland, 21.15
400: Tyrese Cooper, Miami Norland, 47.16
800: Jacob Miley, Flagler Palm Coast, 1:52.78
1600: Jalen Murray, Richmond Hill, 4:16.17
3200: Jalen Murray, Richmond Hill, 9:47.62
4x100: Miami Northwestern, 41.63
4x400: Miami Northwestern, 3:19.10
4x800: Flagler Palm Coast, 8:11.21
Girls
Pole vault: Jordan Harriott, Aquinas, 8-2.5
Triple jump: Dascha Robinson, Miami Northwestern, 39-7.25
Shot put: Alyssia Richard, Miami Northwestern, 45-8
Discus: Jhordyn Stallworth, Florida High, 144-4
High jump: Corliss Holland, Raines, 5-6
Long jump: Nadia Collins, Leon, 19-6
100 hurdles: Emelia Chatfield, Aquinas, 14.21
300 hurdles: Emelia Chatfield, Aquinas, 42.36
100: Jacious Sears, Palm Beach Gardens, 11.81
200: Cydney Wright, Mainland, 23.9
400: Jessica Edwards, Canterbury, 57.08
800: Lenai Hunter, Miami Northwestern, 2:15.60
1600: Kerrigan McGreevy, Aquinas, 5:04.06
3200: Kerrigan McGreevy, Aquinas, 11:26.61
4x100: Aquinas, 46.65
4x400: Tallahassee Lincoln, 3:53.77
4x800: Hillcrest, 9:46.73
