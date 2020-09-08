Your guide to Wednesday’s #FluVaxJax coverage on The Morning Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville and Duval County Medical Society are teaming up to launch #FluVaxJax, a community-wide campaign to get people vaccinated as part of an effort to keep area hospitals from being overwhelmed by incoming patients as flu season collides with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Our Morning Show team is dedicated to equipping you with the information you need, and we’ll be hearing from Mayor Lenny Curry, along with doctors and pharmacists, about the new campaign and what you should know about the flu vaccine.
Below is a rundown of the coverage you can expect to see Wednesday morning:
- 7:20 a.m. — Mayor Lenny Curry joins us for a live virtual interview to talk about #FluVaxJax.
- 8:15 a.m. — Dr. Sunil Joshi, president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation, joins us live in studio for an interview with Bruce Hamilton about the launch of the #FluVaxJax campaign.
- 8:40 a.m. — Pharmacists from Walgreens will join us live at the station to give flu shots to some familiar faces with our Morning Show team and answer questions from Jennifer Waugh about why it’s easier than ever to get your family protected from the flu.
- 9 a.m. — Mayor Lenny Curry will host a live news conference on the #FluVaxJax campaign that we will air live and also stream on News4Jax.com.
- 9:15 a.m. (Following the news conference) — We’ll share Lauren Verno’s interview with a Mayo Clinic doctor about what pregnant women need to know about the flu.