Your guide to Wednesday’s #FluVaxJax coverage on The Morning Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville and Duval County Medical Society are teaming up to launch #FluVaxJax, a community-wide campaign to get people vaccinated as part of an effort to keep area hospitals from being overwhelmed by incoming patients as flu season collides with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

