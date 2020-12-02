Share your beauty shots, severe weather or breaking news photos with SnapJax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may have noticed we’ve started encouraged you to send photos and video of cute pets, holiday decorations and even breaking news to StormPins on our weather app or on News4Jax.com, and you have responded.

Since we’re using it for more than severe weather and rainbows, we’ve certainly outgrown the name, so we’re changing it to SnapJax.

StormPins was described as “Instagram meets Twitter” designed to let local people share what’s happening around them -- and map it by neighborhood. SnapJax simply drops the idea that you are limited to sharing weather photos. We want to see everything in and around Jacksonville that you think others will want to see.

You can take a picture or shoot some video or upload something you’ve already captured. If you do it from the app, it will automatically spin it on a map so people know where it happened. From the website, it will ask you to provide the location.

Whether it’s a storm moving through, a flooded roadway, a tree knocked down, a spectacular sunset, drop a pin. See a fire, a wreck or anything else newsworthy, drop a pin.

“You can also check out what other people are sharing and comment on or like their pins,” said The Weather Authority’s Richard Nunn. “From sunsets to severe weather, with storm pins we will all be able to share the view.”

Have fun with great shots at the beach or share a shot of your next family outing.. When severe weather hits, alert others with pins of stormy weather or storm damage. Then check out what others pinned to see how the severe weather might impact you.

The Weather Authority and News4Jax team will be watching what photos and video comes in and we’ll share the best on air and online. Photos are also selected daily for use in our newsletters.