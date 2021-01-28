WJXT and WCWJ present special programming for Black History Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WJXT and WCWJ will once again be honoring the history, events and people during 2021 Black History Month.

On WJXT, River City Live host Eden Kendall sits down with News4JAX anchors and reporters who have made the decision to wear their hair. The series is called Passing the Crown and airs Feb. 8 at 5 p.m., Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. These eye-opening stories explain how The Crown Act, or Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, work to make it illegal to discriminate against someone over the way they wear their hair.

CW17 presents programs and special stories that will air in February. The programs praise the achievements of black Americans today as well as those who fought for our country.

The events kick off on CW17 Sunday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. with What About Me featuring the voices and perspectives of African American men beyond the limiting image of only being entertainers, athletes and criminals. Then at 5 p.m. is Mentoring Kings, a special which celebrates the national mentoring programs of celebrities, business entrepreneurs, educators and community leaders.

Jacksonville has a rich history in African American culture. Each day in February, WCWJ will air a short vignette, profiling a moment or person from Jacksonville that played a significant role in African American history.

On Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. CW17 will air Willie, the story of Willie O’Ree, who changed the game of hockey forever in 1958 by becoming the first black player to skate in the National Hockey League. It is a testament to the resilience and determination of a man empowered by his family’s legacy, and the people he inspired along the way.

Continuing on February 14 at 5 p.m. is Believe: The Barack Obama Story. This special reveals the extraordinary life story of President Barack Obama, beginning with his parents and culturally diverse childhood in Hawaii, and continuing with his years as a community organizer in Chicago and milestone achievements during his political career. It chronicles his historic campaign to become the 44th President of the United States.

The month caps off Sunday, Feb. 21 and 28 at 5 p.m. on CW17 with the documentary, For Love of Liberty: The Story of America’s Black Patriots. This two-part special salutes the contributions of African American men and women throughout our nation’s history. Hosted by Halle Barry, the documentary features the voices of Morgan Freeman, Lou Gossett Jr. and more.