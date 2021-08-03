Thanks for choosing News4JAX in July, Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is again Jacksonville’s top choice for local news after winning morning, early and late news for adult viewers ages 25-54, according to the Nielsen Company’s July measurement.

Morning News is No. 1 for all major demographics. It kicks off with News4JAX at 4:30 a.m. earning 4,000 viewers among adults ages 25-54 and a 9 share, followed by News4JAX at 5 a.m. taking top honors in the time period with 5,000 viewers among adults ages 25-54. At 5:30 a.m., News4JAX won with 8,000 viewers among adults ages 25-54. That trend continues at 6 a.m. where News4JAX is No. 1 from 6-7 a.m., bringing in 10,000 viewers among adults ages 25-54 and a 17 share. The Morning Show from 7 to 9 a.m. — anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn — is No. 1 with 8,000 viewers among adults ages 25-54 and a 12 share. Then at 9 a.m., The Morning Show topped Today by over 32% with 6,000 viewers among adults ages 25-54.

News4JAX at 4 p.m. has 4,000 viewers among adults ages 25-54, beating Action News Jax at 4 p.m. In fact, in all time periods where Action News Jax is only on WFOX and goes head-to-head with newscasts on Channel 4, News4JAX wins for adults ages 25-54 by over 35%.

In Evening News, News4JAX beats WTLV/WJXX combined and WJAX/WFOX combined for all local newscasts from 5-6 p.m. for adults and woman ages 18-49 and 25-54. News4JAX at 5 p.m. wins the time period with 9,000 viewers among adults ages 25-54. News4JAX at 5:30 p.m. is No. 1 with 10,000 viewers among the same demographic. News4JAX at 6 p.m. is No. 1 in the time period with 12,000 viewers among adults ages 25-54. And News4JAX at 6:30 p.m. is the No. 1 local newscast, beating Action News Jax on WFOX by 207% with 10,000 viewers among adults ages 25-54 and an 8 share.

“With the pandemic surging again and information critical to the health and safety of our community, our team is working as hard as ever. To be rewarded for that hard work by being the most watched station again in July is extremely gratifying. Even with the local interest of the Olympics viewers are still coming back to News4JAX as their trusted source of important news and information,” said Bob Ellis, WJXT & WCWJ Vice President and General Manager.

Viewers chose News4JAX again in Late News, with wins in all major demos 10-11 p.m. WJXT is No. 1 at 10 p.m. with 9,000 viewers among adults ages 25-54 viewers, and again at 10:30 p.m. with 8,000 viewers for the same demo. News4JAX is No. 1 overall in late news 10-11:30 p.m. with 8,000 viewers among adults ages 25-54 viewers and an additional 2,000 viewers on WCWJ 11-11:30 p.m.

News4JAX.com continues to dominate as the local, digital choice for news. July 2021 saw 450,000 plays of livestream news content across News4JAX.com, our app and OTT platforms. Between News4JAX.com and the News4JAX app, there were 12,000,000 visits in July 2021.