Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists honors News4JAX with 22 awards

Staff, News4JAX

News4JAX/WJXT-TV took home some major honors at the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards ceremony Saturday.

The association said more than 40 radio and television stations submitted more than 550 entries in this year’s Florida News Awards contest, which featured news, political, sports, weather and feature stories from 2021.

In the television medium market group, News4JAX was the winner of 12 categories and was named the finalist of 10 categories.

Winners

Finalists

