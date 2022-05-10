Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists honors News4JAX with 22 awards

News4JAX/WJXT-TV took home some major honors at the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards ceremony Saturday.
The association said more than 40 radio and television stations submitted more than 550 entries in this year’s Florida News Awards contest, which featured news, political, sports, weather and feature stories from 2021.
In the television medium market group, News4JAX was the winner of 12 categories and was named the finalist of 10 categories.
Winners
- Community Service Station Of The Year: “Positively JAX”
- Best Television Evening Newscast: “Condo Collapse” at 5 p.m. – News Team
- Breaking News | Station: “Buckman Bridge Damaged” – News Team
- Continuing Coverage: “Hunt For A Cop Killer” – News Team
- Climate/Environmental Reporting | Series: “Forecasting Change: Sea Level and Infrastructure” – Scott Johnson and Joe Drumm
- Education Reporting: “Picture Day Gone Wrong” – Joe McLean and Curtis Bottoms
- Feature Reporting | Hard: “A Second Shot” – Marilyn Parker and Ciara Earrey
- Weather Reporting | Single: “Text Message Warns Of Tornado” – Renee Beninate and Jud Hulon
- Traffic/Transportation Reporting: “Killer Crossroads” – Vic Micolucci, Chris O’Rourke and Eric Wallace
- Political, Government, Election Reporting | Series: “This Week In Jacksonville: Attack On The Capitol” – Kent Justice, Jodi Mohrmann and Eric Wallace
- Reporter: “Vic Micolucci: Tragedy, Tactics, Training” – Vic Micolucci
Finalists
- Best Television Evening Newscast: “Ahmaud Arbery Verdict” at 6 p.m. – News Team
- Digital Programming: “Gators Breakdown” – Dave Waters and Will Miles
- Climate/Environmental Reporting | Series: “Toxic Coal Ash Spill” – Tarik Minor and Eric Wallace
- General Assignment | Long: “Manhunters” – Vic Micolucci, Chris O’Rourke and Jodi Mohrmann
- Consumer, Financial, Economic Reporting: “Air Ambulance” – Anne Maxwell and Ciara Earrey
- Weather Reporting | Single: “Tornado Touchdown” – John Gaughan and Stacey Readout
- Traffic/Transportation Reporting: “Teen Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver” – Renee Beninate and Leeann Walker
- Investigative Reporting | Series: “Rodent Residential” – Jennifer Waugh, Chris O’Rourke and Jodi Mohrmann
- Political, Government, Election Reporting: “This Week In Jacksonville: Remembering Tommy Hazouri” – Kent Justice, Jodi Mohrmann and Eric Wallace
- Multi-Media Journalist (MMJ) – Marilyn Parker