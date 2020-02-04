Don’t get hacked: Know the truth about cyber attacks

Online security is a growing issue. In fact, statistics show a hacker attacks every 39 seconds, which is an average of 2,244 times a day.

Hackers are predators who can steal, damage or destroy your most personal info.

There are a lot of misconceptions people have about what hackers can and can’t do. The first is that an antivirus program will protect you from hackers.

“It doesn’t matter what antivirus you’re using; if it’s a new virus, chances are you’re going to be infected by it,” said Lincoln Chiappone, a senior network engineer.

Still, experts recommend installing just one antivirus as a safeguard. But your best protection is avoiding clicking on suspicious links or opening unfamiliar attachments.

Another myth: Hackers can’t intercept emails. They’re actually capable of accessing your email account and reading messages sent out to third parties. That’s why it’s important to use more complex passwords, with symbols and both upper and lowercase letters.

Another fallacy: Apple products are too secure to be hacked.

“Apple products absolutely can get infected and Macs can get some of the worst viruses you’ve ever seen,” Chiappone said.

Also, although it’s much less common, your phone can get hacked, too.

Another myth: Hackers only target big companies. Businesses of any size are at risk for security breaches. And anyone with a computer can be a target, too.

Recently, the FBI warned consumers about smart TVs and the risk of hacking. According to the agency, hackers can potentially use these products to infiltrate consumers’ home networks and take control of the camera and microphone.