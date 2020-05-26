American astronauts set for American launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The long drought is almost over. If all goes according to plan and nothing stops the countdown clock, Americans are will make a triumphant return to space.

At 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, the engines on a Falcon 9 rocket are scheduled to roar to life with a Crew Dragon capsule sitting atop the massive two-stage rocket and launch two astronauts into space. And America will no longer be dependent on Russia to get to and from the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 has a thrust greater than five 747s at full power. The astronaut taxi is the Crew Dragon. On board will be NASA veterans Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. Behnken last flew on the shuttle in 2010. Hurley flew on the final shuttle mission aboard Atlantis in 2011.

They won’t be wearing the traditional orange shuttle suits. They’ll be outfitted in SpaceX’s white-and-gray futuristic spacesuits. This mission is called Demo-2.

“In the midst of more development than we’ve ever had before in NASA’s history, we are going launch American astronauts in American rockets from American soil,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

The Dragon spacecraft is a capsule. It is not a shuttle. It’s more like the Russian Soyuz spacecraft and NASA’s Mercury, Gemini and Apollo capsules from the 60s and 70s.

The rocket will fly from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. It is the same launch pad used to launch Apollo 11 to the moon and employed on the last shuttle mission to end an era.

“My heart sitting right here, and I think it’s going to stay there until we get Bob and Doug safely back from the ISS. But between now and then, there’s still work to do. I’ve got thousands of SpaceX employees who are focused on this mission,” Gwynne Shotwell, president of Space X said.

About two-and-a-half minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9′s first stage booster will separate from the upper stage and begin preparations for a landing back on Earth. SpaceX plans to land the rocket on a drone ship called “Of Course I Still Love You,” which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. In order to “stick the landing,” the rocket must execute a flip maneuver before firing its engines for a re-entry.

Just a few seconds after the first stage separation, the rocket's second stage will fire its engines for about six minutes. The Crew Dragon spacecraft will separate from the rocket's second stage. At this point, Crew Dragon will be on its own in space for the first time.

Once it has separated from the rocket’s upper stage, the spacecraft will perform a series of maneuvers to gradually approach and dock with the International Space Station. That’s expected to happen about 19 hours after liftoff. That’s now scheduled to happen, just shy of 11:30 a.m. Thursday. If all goes well, they’ll open the hatch and get ready to board the International Space Station at 1:55 p.m.

“The future of human space flight is going to be very different than it is today,” Bridenstine said. “We think about what we’re doing on the ISS to commercialize lower Earth’s orbit. We envision a future where we have a dozen space stations in lower Earth orbit. All operated by commercial industry for their own purposes and that NASA could be a customer to those space stations.”

The Demo-2 astronauts will spend anywhere from 30 to 119 days aboard the ISS. NASA and Space-X haven’t decided exactly how long this mission is going to last.