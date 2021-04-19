The 5G future: New and powerful

Are you ready for the 5G future? If you’re still baffled by 5G you’re not alone. The newest generation wireless standard has just started to hit the market.

Gartner Research said that $4.2 billion is currently being spent on 5G wireless network infrastructures worldwide. In 2019 there were 10 million 5G connections and by 2023 you may be one of the one-point-one billion 5G connections.

Whether you want it or not 5G is here. So, what is it?

5G stands for the fifth generation of cellular networks. The major difference? Speed. Recent speed tests put 5G ultra-wideband downloads at 988 megabits per second. That’s an 820% increase over LTE. This means faster download speeds for videos and streaming, 50 times lower latency, and way less buffering.

So, what does 5G mean for you? Right now, not that much. 5G is limited to areas with 5G towers and to devices that are capable of interpreting the signal.

Ad

To use 5G, you need a 5G capable phone. Top players in the 5G game are Apple, Samsung, Google, T-Mobile, And Verizon. All phones and cell towers emit electromagnetic energy, but the FDA has limits in place for 5G radiation. The FCC reports that there is no evidence of harm.

While the switch to 5G isn’t a pressing task for everyone, getting a 5G capable phone now, to prepare for the future, is what tech experts call “future-proofing” or ensuring your phone survives the worldwide internet upgrade, at least until 6G comes around.