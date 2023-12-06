Study: Too much screen time can affect child’s communication, problem-solving skills

Recent research shows too much screen time for a child at the age of 1 could lead to developmental delays.

As parents and caregivers, we all want to do what’s best for our young children when it comes to screen time, but you might be wondering about what’s OK and what can do long-term harm.

Recent research shows too much screen time for a child at the age of 1 could lead to developmental delays -- specifically when it comes to communication and problem-solving at the ages of 2 and 4.

“What we know about the brain, particularly in those first five years of life, is that the more areas that you can expose, the more areas that are stimulated and the more areas that are developed,” said Behavioral Pediatrician Dr. Marie Trace, with Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Trace was not a part of the study but notes there are five domains of early childhood development. This study found that two of them -- communication and problem-solving -- were most noticeably impacted the longer a child spent in front of a screen.

Communication: Trace says this has to do with things like speech and language. Problem-solving: An example of that would be how a child navigates their environment to get their needs met.

Trace said if a child is sitting idle on a couch watching a screen, they’re not getting the chance to explore actively.

“In that exploring, is where stimulation of the brain occurs and it’s where problem-solving happens,” she said. “If I am looking at a screen, there’s not a lot that’s being asked of me, right? Versus navigating my environment, playing with my toys, being outside.”

So how much screen time should be permitted?

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time before 18 months, and no more than an hour a day for kids between 2 and 5 years old.

The quality of what children watch matters as well. AAP offers resources for parents and caregivers that says it’s important that kids connect on a personal level with what they’re watching because getting into a storyline or identifying with characters prepares kids for more learning.

