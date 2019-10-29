Apple: iPhone 5 users must update iOS by Sunday or key features won't work

Andrew Burton/Getty

Apple is urging people who have an iPhone 5 to update their device to the latest software as soon as possible.

If they don't update to iOS 10.3.4 by Nov. 3, they could lose some important features, including web browsing and email.

Apple said the issue is related to a GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers in April.

Time is now up for those with Apple devices, because as of 12 a.m. UTC on Nov. 3, functions that rely on correct date and time will need the latest iOS to work.

Users who don't update their phone by this time will no longer be able to get over-the-air software updates or use iCloud backup.

If the update to iPhone 5 is not completed by Nov. 3, users will be required to back up and restore using a Mac or PC in order to update because over-the-air software updates and iCloud backup will not work.

After you update your iPhone 5, you can check to make sure that your device has updated successfully:

Open the Settings app.

Tap General, then tap About.

Look for the number next to Software Version: The updated software version number should be 10.3.4.

To learn more about how the issue affects other iPhone and iPad models or how to update your iOS, go to support.apple.com.

