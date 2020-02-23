Rep. Michael Waltz; Polling by UNF Public Opinion Research Lab; 5th Congressional District candidate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On “This Week in Jacksonville,” Rep. Michael Waltz discusses his passion for veterans, as well as his recent experience with President Donald Trump in Daytona.
Dr. Michael Binder explains the latest polling by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab.
And 5th Congressional District candidate LaShonda “LJ” Holloway talks about her run for Congress.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.