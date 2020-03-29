How medical providers, public officials, political campaigns are responding to coronavirus crisis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On “This Week in Jacksonville,” leaders in the medical community talked about preparing for and now dealing with a pandemic. The show also looked at how campaigning in a presidential election year just got a lot more complex due to the coronavirus.

Dr. Leon Haley, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville, described how area hospitals are coming together to fight the health care crisis.

Moe Vela, former senior advisor to Vice President Joe Biden, explained how the worldwide health crisis affects the upcoming election.

And News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney, head of Jacksonville University Public Policy, broke down how public officials have responded.