City Council President-Designate Tommy Hazouri; Civic Council CEO Jeanne Miller and Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter

On This Week in Jacksonville, Kent Justice reports on Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry testifying before congress and speaks to City Council President-Designate Tommy Hazouri about the issues in front of the council.

Also on Sunday’s program: Jacksonville Civic Council CEO Jeanne Miller talks about wanting to pass an update to the Human Rights Ordinance and Coastal Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter speaks about the investigation into the controversial killing of Ahmaud Arbery.