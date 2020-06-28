Sales tax referendum for aging schools; Republican National Convention in Jacksonville; Moving forward on race relations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney, director of the Public Policy Institute at Jacksonville University, is the guest host of this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville.”

Duval County School Board Chairman Warren Jones weighs in on the upcoming vote for the half-cent sales tax referendum.

Jacksonville Civic Council Chairman John Delaney, a former mayor of Jacksonville and a former president of the University of North Florida, discusses the upcoming Republican National Convention and race relations locally and nationally.