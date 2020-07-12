89ºF

How hosting RNC could impact Jacksonville; St. Johns County schools adjust to new guidelines; Political races in Clay County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz addresses critics and explains the benefits for Jacksonville hosting the Republican National Convention.

St. Johns County School Board Chair Beverly Slough talks about how the county is adjusting to the new guidelines for schools.

Clay County Commissioner Mike Cella details the numerous races that county residents will decide this November.

And former Atlantic Beach Police Chief Michelle Cook joins the show to talk about her run for Clay County sheriff.

