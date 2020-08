JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney of Jacksonville University’s Public Policy Institute recap the Republican National Convention with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Pastor John Allen Newman and his wife, Omarosa Manigault Newman, talk about where they stand in the upcoming presidential election.

And Mullaney returns to discuss the findings of a lucrative offer in the potential sale of JEA.