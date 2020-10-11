Breaking down recent UNF polls & six Florida amendments on November ballot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With just more than three weeks until Election Day, Dr. Michael Binder from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab joins this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville” to discuss two different polls that were recently released.

Florida State College at Jacksonville sociology Professor Dr. J.R. Woodward and political science professor Dr. Daniel Cronrath then dig into the six proposed constitutional amendments on the November ballot in Florida. Each needs 60% of the vote to pass.