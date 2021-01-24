Discussion on article of impeachment against Trump; Look at Biden administration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rick Mullaney of the Jacksonville University Public Policy Insitute joins this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville” to talk about the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump that will be sent to the Senate, as well as the ramifications and possible repercussions for continuing the impeachment process.

Then, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz joins the show to talk about his views on the impeachment process and the impacts of the riot at the Capitol.

Finally, Jacksonville City Councilwoman Brenda Priestly Jackson joins the show to talk about her views and optimism for President Joe Biden’s administration and the historic moment of Vice President Kamala Harris being sworn in.