Florida school districts can impose student mask mandates; tragedy in Afghanistan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Leon County judge has ruled that Florida school districts can require students to wear masks, and on this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” we hear from Duval County School Board Chair Elizabeth Andersen and local attorney and parent Chris Hand. We also have state Rep. Cord Byrd, who supports parental choice.

And the rush to evacuate Afghanistan has turned violent. With American and Afghan casualties, it has become emotional for veterans. U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, the first Green Beret elected to the U.S. House, gives his view.