Cars rolling in for Jacksonville International Auto Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville International Auto Show is fueling peoples' passion for all things with four wheels, and helping new buyers skip the hassle of going to the dealership.

The showroom of new vehicles extends all throughout the Prime Osborn Convention Center with models ranging from Acura to Volvo.

​Outside, classic muscle car enthusiasts can check out vintage Corvettes from the Jacksonville Corvette Club on Saturday and Mustangs from the Jacksonville Mustang Club on Sunday.

Also for viewing, the Military Vehicle Preservation Association will display some of its finest historic military transport vehicles on Saturday which include a 1945 Willy's Jeep.

News4Jax will have live coverage from the event at 8 p.m. Thursday night. The special will feature Kent Justice, Nikki Kimbleton and Richard Nunn. Viewers can watch on Channel 4 or streaming on News4Jax.com.

HOURS OF ADMISSION

​Friday 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

ADMISSION COSTS

​Military: Free on Friday, $5 Saturday and Sunday

Adults: $10

Children 6 to 12: $5

Children under 6: FREE

Seniors 65 and up: $8

