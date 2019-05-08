Local company salvages Miami Air Boeing 737

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla - It was a strange sight seeing the salvaged Miami Air International jet float down the St. Johns River but perhaps not the oddest.

The same Green Cove Springs marine company, called Mobro, also made history after towing a NASA Space shuttle external tank from Kennedy Space Center up the intercoastal waterway and through the St. Johns River to it’s current location at Reynolds Park.

The 154-foot-long gas tank was on display for years at Kennedy's visitor complex when it was brought north for the Wings of Dreams Aviation Museum at the Keystone Heights Airport in Starke.

While the boster never made it beyond Reynolds Park, flash forward six years, the industrial park is set to store the Miami Air International Boeing 737.

While the 737 is shorter than the external fuel tank, hoisting the jet onto the barge was difficult and risky for for Mobro salvage crews.

Mobro consulted Boeing engineers for rigging the the salvage according to vice president, Steve Cumella.

Slings attached near bulkheads are sturdy points which kept the plane intact during the hoist onto the barge.

Florida Highway Patrol took this image of the 737 passing through the north fenders under the Buckman Bridge.

In addition to supplying heavy equipment to repair the Fuller Warren Bridge, Mobro has towed houses, fighter jets and even a NASA astronaut mover across the St. Johns.



