Man dead after downtown shooting, according to JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man in his 30's was shot several times on the corner of Church and Ocean Streets in downtown Jacksonville around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The wounded man was taken to the University of Florida Health, where he died shortly afterward.

Investigators said the man was standing outside a black and silver car when he was shot. Detectives are not sure who the car belongs to.

The area is littered with evidence markers that JSO said shows where gunshot casing landed.

Police are asking for the community's help to locate the shooter. If you have any information about the deadly shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

