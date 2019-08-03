Top Stories

Small plane down near Dames Point Bridge, pilot safe

JFRD: Good Samaritan picked up pilot near Mill Creek, no one hurt

By Roxy Tyler - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews report they responded to a plane in the water in the Mill Cove area. The pilot was picked up by a good Samaritan. There were no injuries and no report of any fuel spill 

Sources tell News4Jax that the pilot of the small plane was an aircraft mechanic who experienced engine issues on take-off.

News4Jax reporters are on the scene gathering more information and this story will be updated.

 

