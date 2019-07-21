Search for escaped inmates from Department of Juvenile Justice Facility

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently working an incident involving four escaped inmates from a Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility on Lannie Road.

According to news release, police received notification at 11:02 PM on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from the facility that four inmates escaped.

Suspects staged a fight in their dorm room and attacked staff who entered to stop the fight. Suspects then fought with staff in the control room and pushed buttons to release the front door. Suspects dumped a staff member’s purse onto the floor and stole her vehicle keys and took a staff member’s issued cell phone.

Police responded and an immediate search was conducted however they have not been located.

A vehicle was stolen from the facility and we believe the inmates left in it. The vehicle is described as a bronze, 4 door, Infiniti with Florida tag LANE19.

Tajah Bing

Black male, 16 years old

5’10”, 140 pounds

Commitment Charges: Lewd & Lascivious Victim Less Than 12 years old

Osceola County, Florida

Davionne Baldwin

Black male, 17 years old

5’9”, 134 pounds

Commitment Charges: Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle – Violation of Probation

Jacksonville, Florida

Tyjuan Monroe

Black male, 16 years old

5’3”, 210 pounds

Commitment Charges: Robbery with a Firearm and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Jacksonville, Florida

Marcus Ledbetter

Black male, 17 years old

5’5”, 140lbs

Commitment Charges: Burglary

Jacksonville, Florida

If you see these inmates call 911. Anyone who has any information in reference to these escaped inmates is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

