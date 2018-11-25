Shooting leaves man dead near Spring Park Elementary School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man in his 20s was shot and killed in a playground where children were playing near Spring Park Elementary School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says right now, the victim's identity isn't known. Police say children were on the playground when the shooting occurred around 2 p.m.

Police tape blocked off Spring Park Road where police are investigating.

People who live in the St. Charles Garden Apartments nearby say they heard several gunshots around 2 p.m. Sunday.

"I heard those shots. They say they went crazy. I don’t know what happened," said a man in the neighborhood who didn't want to be identified.

Many people who live along Spring Park Road said the violence is unacceptable.

Police say the victim was found dead on the playground where children were playing. Those children have been detained and questioned by child protection investigators.

Detectives are searching the area, looking for witnesses. Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward and call crime stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.