Smoke rising southwest of Jacksonville Beach and west of Ponte Vedra Beach has prompted dozens of calls to News4Jax asking what's burning.

A Florida Forestry spokeswoman said there are two prescribed burns going on in the area of Dee Dot Ranch, inland from the Intracoastal Waterway and south of J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

The fires are being monitored and are no cause for concern.

