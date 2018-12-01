Tributes pour in for President George H.W. Bush

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tributes are coming in as the nation honors the service and memory of 41st president of the United States. George H.W. Bush died late Friday night at age 94.

Flags have been ordered at half-staff in our nation's Capitol to honor Bush. Wednesday has been declared a national day of mourning in his honor. The stock market will also close this Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements are being planned now in conjunction with the Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region. As a joint organization, the task force is comprised of nearly 4,000 military and civilian personnel from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, to include Reserve and National Guard components, and is responsible for ceremonial and civil affairs support.

“We, the men and women of the Department of Defense, are honored and proud to support the Bush family and will do so with the utmost respect,” said Maj. Gen. Michael L. Howard, Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region commanding general. “This state funeral is a culmination of years of planning and rehearsal to ensure the support the military renders President Bush is nothing less than a first-class tribute.”

The Secret Service sends our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Former President George H.W. Bush. Timberwolf, you defined patriotism and leadership throughout your life of service to this country and you will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/qof2DRNX0B — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 1, 2018

This tweet came from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry Saturday morning:

We will miss President George H.W. Bush. He was an American Hero and role model for all of us. Rest In Peace. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) December 1, 2018

The Players Championship shared the following tweet with photos from when Bush was at The Players for its honor to the military:

We are saddened to hear the passing of former President George H.W. Bush.



Thank you for your service to our country! pic.twitter.com/Eop7yFi3AP — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) December 1, 2018

Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued this statement:

"Today, the world lost a statesman who was the symbol of the highest level of civil commitment and who helped weave the fabric of an America that represents freedom and prosperity. The contributions of George H.W. Bush to our country were beyond that of his presidency. As a Naval aviator and fighter pilot, Congressman, Ambassador to the United Nations, Director of the CIA, Vice President and President, George H.W. Bush dedicated his life to service to our nation and vowed to use his presidency and the power of our nation as “a force for good.” I have had the privilege of knowing the Bush family for years and am incredibly grateful to have met such a genuine, gracious and kind man.

“The United States of America is stronger today because of the selfless service of 41. Ann and I send our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Bush family as they mourn the loss and celebrate the amazing life of George H.W. Bush.”

Florida Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis:

"President Bush amassed prodigious accomplishments and he did it all with uncommon grace, class and honor. Appreciation of his achievements will only continue to grow as the years go by. President Bush was an American hero, a faithful servant and the greatest Yalie of them all."

Queen Elizabeth honored the 41st president of the United States:

The Queen has sent the following message to the President of the United States of America and to the people of America following the death of President George H W Bush.

Read the message in full here: https://t.co/gJoDKXLw1B — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 1, 2018

This tweet came from President Donald Trump:

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018



U.S. Sen.David Perdue issue this statement:

“Bonnie and I join the nation in mourning the loss of President George H.W. Bush. As a World War II aviator, member of Congress, CIA Director, Ambassador, Vice President, and Commander in Chief, President Bush dedicated his life to serving our country. He was a skilled leader who showed tireless dedication to our nation during some of our most trying times. George and Barbara Bush’s sacrifice, service, and love for our country was unmatched. Bonnie and I send heartfelt prayers to President George W. Bush and the entire Bush family during this very difficult time.”

The following tweet came from President Bill Clinton:

Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts. https://t.co/1CYdrIeKmz — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2018

Clinton read the message left for him by Bush in this tweet:

“Your success is now our country’s success. I’m rooting hard for you.” — Former President Bill Clinton reads from the letter outgoing President George H. W. Bush left for him in the Oval Office. https://t.co/qNIt9yUoUj pic.twitter.com/D1fhIAIj3L — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) December 1, 2018

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio issued this statement:

“It is difficult to fully appreciate a great man in the middle of their time of service, but both then and in hindsight, President Bush was an example of true public service.

“As a young student and later as an elected official starting out in public life, President Bush’s intellect, leadership, and moral courage influenced me greatly.

"He was an American hero of a kind we may never see again. His record of service to our nation has no contemporary parallel. He volunteered for service in World War II, becoming the youngest aviator in the Navy at the time of his enlistment. Then, he went on to serve our nation as a Congressman from Texas, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, chairman of the Republican National Committee, chief diplomat in China, Director of the CIA, Vice President of the United States, and President of the United States.

"But beyond his extraordinary record of service, George H. W. Bush deserves to be remembered for the profound personal example he set for all Americans. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He instilled in his family a drive for serving others and giving back to the American people. He continued to show his quality in the latter years of his life, when he devoted himself to charity, befriended his once adversary in President Clinton, and even shaved his head in solidarity with a young cancer patient whose father served in his Secret Service detail. From beginning to end, George Bush's life was a life well lived. "George H. W. Bush once pledged that he would, 'keep America moving forward, always forward—for a better America, for an endless enduring dream and a thousand points of light.' President Bush wasn’t just one of those points of light himself, he was among the brightest of them. He has already heard his creator say to him ‘Well done my good and faithful servant.’ May he rest in eternal peace.”

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal tweeted the following:

"In honor of and as a mark of respect for the service and memory of 41st President George Herbert Walker Bush, flags will fly at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds for 30 days until sunset on Sunday, Dec. 30."

