Welcome to Rockville concert moving to Daytona

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Welcome to Rockville, a three-day music festival, announced on its website and Twitter that the concert is moving to the Daytona International Speedway.

The concert is scheduled for May 8-10.

Nikki Kimbleton, a spokesperson for the city says "With the up and coming development around the sports complex, mainly the construction involving the Hart's Bridge overpass, we understand the need to move Welcome to Rockville to Daytona in 2020. However, we look forward to working with the promoters and bringing it back home to Jacksonville and the new and improved facilities in 2021."

