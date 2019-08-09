2 downtown bridges set for weekend closures

FDOT image

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you’re heading downtown this weekend, be advised that two of the bridges over the St. Johns River will be impacted by closures.

The Main Street Bridge will be closed for inspections by the Florida Department of Transportation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Mathews Bridge will be closed to all eastbound traffic from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday and crews do bridge maintenance. One westbound lane will be closed for those same hours.

