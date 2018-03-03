2 escape car minutes before cargo train crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were able to get out of a car before a train slammed into it, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Daphnee Louis, 19, was driving southbound on U.S. 1 at 2 a.m. Saturday morning when police said she made a right turn onto Racetrack Road, but failed to fully negotiate the turn.

Her car hit the inside of a raised median, which caused it to get stuck on the railroad tracks.

A few minutes after Louis and her passenger exited the car, a Florida East Coast Railway cargo train barreled through the intersection.

Photos of the scene show the mangled car past the crossing arm.

The roadway closed for two and a half hours, and opened at 4:45 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

