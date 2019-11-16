Crash blocks southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard at I-295
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash closed all southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard near I-295 on Saturday evening.
It’s unclear if there were any injuries in the crash. Traffic heading southbound was diverted onto I-295.
All lanes reopened shortly before 6 p.m.
Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and rescue crews with Jacksonville Fire Rescue were on scene.
No other information was immediately available.
