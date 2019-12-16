Motorcyclist killed in crash with Mack truck

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old from Ponte Vedra was killed Sunday morning when he crashed a motorcycle at the intersection of Race Track Road and U.S. 1 in the path of a large truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said Benjamin Goss lost control of his Honda CBR600 at 11:10 a.m. as he was approaching U.S. 1. Goss was ejected as the bike went down in the intersection and was hit by a southbound Mack truck, according to the FHP report.

Goss died at the scene.

According to the FHP, no charges were filed in the accident.