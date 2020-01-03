83ºF

Pedestrian dies; SUV flips; Hart Expressway closed

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Jacksonville, Pedestiran fatality
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian died after being struck by a car Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of the Hart Expressway, according to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue.

Police have not released any information about the accident, but Sky 4 aerials show an SUV on its side just beyond where the pedestrian appears to have been hit.

It happened just after 1 p.m. between Atlantic Boulevard and University Boulevard. The expressway was closed in both directions.

This article will be updated with the expressway reopens or more information becomes available.

