Pedestrian dies; SUV flips; Hart Expressway closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian died after being struck by a car Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of the Hart Expressway, according to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue.
Police have not released any information about the accident, but Sky 4 aerials show an SUV on its side just beyond where the pedestrian appears to have been hit.
It happened just after 1 p.m. between Atlantic Boulevard and University Boulevard. The expressway was closed in both directions.
This article will be updated with the expressway reopens or more information becomes available.
