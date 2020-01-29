SR-207 closed while FHP investigates fatal crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 207 remains closed west of Interstate 95 at midday Wednesday while Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that flipped one vehicle on its side and crushed the front-end of a tractor-trailer.

FHP was called to the crash on S.R. 207 at Deerpark Boulevard at 11 a.m. No details are yet available, but early reports said firefighters had to cut at least one victim out of a vehicle.

This article will be updated when the road reopens and more information about the crash becomes available.